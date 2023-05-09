Scheduled events for May 9

State Independence Day of Romania

PM Nicolae Ciuca to participate in Europe Day, an event organized by the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has a meeting with the president of the Council for Audit and Inspection of the Republic of Korea, Choe Jae-hae

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca participates in the launch ceremony of the activity in Romania of the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre - ECCC, alongside the general director of DG Connect within the European Commission, Roberto Viola, the Minister of Research and Digitalization, Sebastian Burduja, the ECCC director, Miguel Gonzales-Sancho, the executive director of ENISA (message presented by Marco Lourenco, team leader), the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu

DIPLOMACY:

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participates in the Summit in online format of the member states of the Core Group regarding the creation of a special court regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine

CULTURE:

- Hungarian Music Festival, 19th edition, event organized by the Liszt Institute - Bucharest Hungarian Cultural Centre (May 8 - 11)

ECONOMY:

- The European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, pays an official visit to the Republic of Moldova and Romania, between May 9 and 11

SPORTS:

- The Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2023 tournament is taking place, the first stage of the Grand Chess Tour 2023 circuit (Grand Hotel Bucharest)