School-age children account for 23.1 per cent of Romania's resident population

School-age children numbered more than 4,474 million in 2019, representing 23.1 per cent of Romania's resident population, according to provisional data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

In respect to the educational activity in the pre-university system, there were 208,400 teachers who cover it. The average ratio between the school-age population in the pre-university system and the number of teachers was of 14 pupils per teacher. The largest number of teachers, in both the educational system as a whole and each educational level taken separately, are women.As many as 51.3 per cent of the school-age children are boys and also 50.3 per cent of the school-age children live in the urban area. More than half the school-age population is going to the elementary and secondary school (54.4 per cent) and more than a third are high school goers (20.7 per cent) and ante-pre-school and pre-school children (18.4 per cent).According to the INS, there were 2,983 million children and pupils in the pre-university system, in 2019-2020. The school-age population in the pre-university system was mostly registered in the public schools (96.2 per cent) and only 3.8 per cent in the private schools.There were 1,175 kindergartens and 9,661 such sections in schools or vocational schools, in the pre-school education system, with a total number of 526,200 children, 48.6 per cent of whom were girls.The elementary and secondary school pupils study in 3,896 independent school units, 3,795 of which are public and the rest private. There are also 4,703 sections of elementary and secondary school education in high schools or vocational schools.There were 1,606 million children registered in the elementary and school education system.INS also specified that the high school network is made of 1,468 high schools and independent vocational schools. There were 618,300 high school goers registered in 2019-2020.The data regarding the school units with Internet connection in 2019-2020 showed that the pre-school education numbered 4,991 units in the elementary and secondary education system (including the special education) - 6,166 units in the high school education system, 71 units in the vocational education system, and 172 units in the post-secondary and apprentice schools.