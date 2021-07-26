Search for 21-year old on Danube River after boat of 9 capsizes

Crews of divers and firefighters were out searching the Danube for a 21-year-old man, after a leisure boat carrying nine people capsized in the river Sunday evening near the port of Corabia, spokesman of the Olt County Police Inspectorate (IPJ), Cristian Grigorescu informs.

The driver of the boat was tested with the breathalyzer and found to have an alcohol content of 0.52 mg/l pure alcohol in the exhaled breath.

"There were 9 people in the boat, all from the city of Corabia. Eight made it to the shore on their own; the ninth is a 21-year-old man who went missing after the incident. Another 23-year-old man needed medical attention and was taken to the Corabia Hospital," Grigorescu said.

Diving crews of the Mehedinti Emergency Situations Inspectorate and fire crews with motor boats were involved in the search; the divers wrapped up operations after two hours, but fire crews continue the search.

According to ISU Olt representatives, the search was hampered by the high water flow, the very strong currents and the lack of visibility.