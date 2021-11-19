Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cornel Feruta, on a working visit to Israel and Palestine

Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Cornel Feruta paid a working visit to the state of Israel and Palestine on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release.

In the State of Israel, the Romanian official had meetings with Tamar Zandberg, the Minister of Environmental Protection, and had political-diplomatic consultations with Alon Ushpiz, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and with other senior officials from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Discussions with Israeli officials have led to an exchange of views on the international security environment, focusing on the Middle East region, but also on optimal methods of managing common threats. At the same time, the good cooperation between Romania and Israel in the international forums was pointed out.

In talks with the Minister of Environment and the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of State Cornel Feruta highlighted the solidity and very good level of the Romanian-Israeli bilateral relationship and pointed out the opportunities for collaboration between the two states. The officials agreed on the need to develop joint projects and exchange experiences between specialists from Romania and Israel, in various areas of common interest.

In Palestine, the Romanian dignitary had political-diplomatic consultations with Amal Jadou, deputy minister in the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Majdalani, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and Majdi Khaldi, an adviser to President Mahmoud Abbas.

In the dialogue with the Palestinian interlocutors, the Romanian dignitary reiterated Romania's constant position in support of the two-state solution, as well as the rejection of any unilateral measures. At the same time, the Romanian Secretary of State stressed the need to implement measures to increase trust between the parties, which may lead to the creation of a context appropriate to the resumption of direct dialogue, and reiterated Romania's support in this regard.

As to the bilateral relationship, the Romanian diplomat welcomed the positive dynamics of the political-diplomatic dialogue and expressed the hope that cooperation in sectoral areas of common interest will be intensified and diversified in the future, Agerpres informs.