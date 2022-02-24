Senate head Florin Citu: Romanian Parliament must be prepared for anything, if needed

The Parliament of Romania must be prepared for anything, if needed, Senate President Florin Citu said on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

President Klaus Iohannis will meet today at 13:00 hrs at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with Senate President Florin Citu and with Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu to discuss the situation generated by the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine.Asked if a state of emergency will be declared, Florin Citu replied: "The decision lies with the Supreme Council for National Defense - CSAT, with the President of Romania. If this decision is taken, the President will announce it immediately."President Iohannis called a CSAT meeting at 11:00 to examine the implications of the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine for the Euro-Atlantic security.