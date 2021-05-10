Senate President, on official visit to Spain

The president of the Senate, Anca Dragu, will carry out an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain, during the period of May 13-16, following the invitation of her Spanish counterpart, Pilar Liop Cuenca.

Anca Dragu will be accompanied by the vicepresident of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu and the president of the European Affairs Committee, Cristian Ghica.

"The visit will take place in the context of the 140th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with Spain, with the role of deepening Parliamentary cooperation between the two states. The visit's schedule contains both governmental, parliamentary and political meetings, as well as with the civil society and representatives of the Romanian community," according to an internal memorandum of the Senate.