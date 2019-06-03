Senate rejects DNA request to approve initiation of criminal proceedings against Tariceanu

The Senate on Thursday rejected in a plenary sitting the request of the DNA (National Anticorruption Directorate) to approve the initiation of criminal proceedings against the President of the upper Chamber of the Romanian Parliament, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

The vote was secret with balls, with 38 Senators voting in favour of the request and 71 against, one abstention.

"The Senate decided not to approve the initiation of criminal proceedings against Senator Calin Constantin Anton Popescu-Tariceanu, former Prime Minister over December 28, 2004 - December 22, 2008 for facts that make the object of the file no. 532/P/2018 of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the National Anticorruption Directorate, the Section for combating corruption crimes," shows the decision of the Senate.

On November 7, 2018, the National Anticorruption Directorate asked the Senate to approve the initiation of criminal proceedings against Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. The prosecutors claim that he indirectly received, back in 2007-2008, while he was a PM, material benefits worth approximately 800,000 US dollars from an Austrian company.

Tariceanu urged his colleagues in the plenary sitting to vote "with an easy heart" for he "never" did anything to be ashamed of.