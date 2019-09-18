Senate's Melescanu, Polish FM Czaputowicz emphasize necessity to reaffirm and consolidate Strategic Partnership with Poland

Senate President Teodor Melescanu, who received, on Wednesday, the visit of the Republic of Poland's Foreign Minister, Jacek Czaputowicz, expressed his satisfaction regarding the quality and evolution of Romanian-Polish relations, fact emphasized by the frequency and success of bilateral contacts in the past years, at the executive and legislative level, as well as by the good cooperation in the regional formats of cooperation, a Senate release shows.

The Polish dignitary is in Bucharest on the occasion of participating in the Romanian-Polish intergovernmental consultations.

Teodor Melescanu emphasized the importance of cooperation in the spirit of shared values for the promotion of common interests within the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance and emphasized the necessity to reaffirm and consolidate the Strategic Partnership with Poland, the most important ally of Romania in the region, mentioning the priority granted by the Senate in view of deepening and extending special bilateral relations with the Republic of Poland at the parliamentary level.

The meeting took place in the context of the official inauguration by the two dignitaries of the exhibition "Fighting and suffering. Poles in the Second World War", presented in the lobby of the Senate plenum by the Polish Embassy in Romania and the Polish Institute of Bucharest. The memorial exhibition was organized in the context of commemorating 80 years since the start of World War II, as well as the anniversary of important historical events for Romanian-Polish relations: 100 years of diplomatic relations, 30 years of continuous democratic regimes and 10 years of strategic partnership.