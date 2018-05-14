Senate's Tariceanu: CSM must see if magistrates' access to classified information observes rule of law principles

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has requested the CSM head (Supreme Council of Magistrates), Simona Camelia Marcu, in a letter, to submit to the plenary sitting of the Council the regulation regarding the access of judges, prosecutors and magistrates working with the High Court to classified information and state secrets, to see whether these norms correspond to the rule of law principles.

"I ask you, Mrs. President, under the loyal institutional cooperation principles, to submit to the plenary sitting of the Supreme Council of Magistrates the regulation regarding the access of the judges and magistrates working with the High Court to classified information and state secrets, in order to check if this corresponds to the rule of law state principles, as well as with the constitutional provisions regarding the access to justice and the right to defence," reads the letter sent by Tariceanu to the CSM head.Tariceanu explained to the CSM President that he is "concerned and worried, at the same time, of the fact that more and more information circulates in the public space, which shows serious deviation from the rule of law state and direct threats to the independence of the magistrates, prosecutors and judges."