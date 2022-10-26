Senate's Gorghiu says no money for Romania from PNRR if special pensions issue not settled

Acting president of the Senate Alina Gorghiu expressed her belief that the Ministry of Labor will shortly draft a bill that "will regulate" the situation of special pensions, without which Romania "will not take its money" from the National recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"We are on the last hundred meters with the marking of this milestone. By the end of the year, we must have the guarantee that this legislation is adopted and that it stands, that it is constitutional. I think that the Ministry of Labor must take the steps as quickly as possible. We have been talking about this law for a year (...) The Ministry of Labor, Mr. Budai is aware of the discussion related to the cutting of special pensions, not from yesterday or from today. I don't think that the activity of the Ministry of Labor was blocked by the waiting for the report from the World Bank, but now that we have all the information on the table, we have the possibility to adjust the normative act, so that it is constitutional (...) I am waiting to see this project. I am convinced that it will reach the Government's table very quickly and that we will have the issue of pensions settled without which, I emphasize, Romania will not get its money from the PNRR," said Gorghiu, on Wednesday, at the Senate, told Agerpres.

The acting president of the Senate mentioned that this aspect represents "a promise and an obligation" towards society.

She also said that pensions in the defence system are occupational pensions, because they have paid contributions.