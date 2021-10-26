Senior official Gheorghita: We will recommend administering half of Moderna vaccine dose for booster shot

The chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita declared on Tuesday that the European Medicines Agency recommended using the booster dose for people who received the full scheme of the Moderna vaccine after a minimum of 6-8 months since the second dose, being halved from the one used in the initial scheme.

He said that this week it will be decided on how the immunization will be handled with the booster dose for people who got vaccinated with the serum from the Johnson & Johnson company.

Dr. Gheorghita reminded that on Monday there was a meeting that took place online, where the acting Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, took part, as well as the secretary of state Andrei Baciu and representatives of the Association of Romanian Municipalities (AMR), where the current situation of the vaccination campaign was evaluated, "especially in the rural area", and what the solutions would be for intensifying the vaccination campaign in the villages, Agerpres informs.