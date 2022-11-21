Sensorial concert to be performed at National Art Museum

A classical music recital where the lights on the stage and in the hall go off will be performed by the recipients of the Young Talents programme scholarships of the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation (FRMR) and the pianist Verona Maier, mentor of the project, on Thursday, November 24, in the Auditorium Hall of the National Arts Museum of Romania, told Agerpres.

"In a world focused on visual images, which can distort authentic perception, the public is introduced to the world of sound and emotions, which will be created by the violin, cello, guitar, voice and piano, through the interpretation of some works by G. Enescu, P.I. Tchaikovsky , C. Debussy, H. Vieuxtemps, F. Tarrega, L. Brouwer, Nuccio D'Angelo," FRMR reported on Monday.

At the end of the concert, the audience will be invited to a free discussion where they can share their emotions and feelings experienced during the recital in the dark, moderated by Verona Maier.

According to FRMR, young visual artists will also be invited in the audience, to take part in this immersive, tolerant and inclusive musical experience, which they will later reproduce in images perceived only through their mind's eye, in a collection of works that will be inspired by the sensorial concert.

Admission is free, within the limit of available seats, based on prior registration on prieten@principesa.ro.

Organised by FRMR, in partnership with the National University of Music in Bucharest, the sensory concert event is part of a series of actions to promote young artists at the beginning of their career, supported in their development in 2022 by FRMR.