Sevil Shhaideh sent to court for abuse of office in 'Belina' case

Sevil Shhaideh, who at the time of the offences was serving as Secretary of State with the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration (MDRAP), was sent to court by the anticorruption prosecutors in the Belina case on charges of abuse of office.

According to a Wednesday release of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Shhaideh was sent to court without being detained, for abuse of office where the public servant has obtained for self or others undue benefits with particularly serious consequences. Ionela Stoian (formerly Vasile), director with MDRAP at the time of the deeds, was also sent to court for complicity in the same offence.Others sent to court in the same case are Adrian Ionut Gadea, president of the Teleorman County Council at the time of the offence, on charges of complicity and indirect participation in abuse of office; Mariana Sanda Gheorghiu, assistant principal registrar at the Alexandria Cadastre and Real Estate Publicity Office - on charges of forgery, and Rodica Gusa, assistant registrar at the Alexandria Cadastre and Real Estate Publicity Office on three counts of repeated forgery.