Sibiu: Hundreds celebrate International Dance Day downtown

Hundreds of people celebrated on Monday evening the International Dance Day downtown Sibiu, alongside the dancers from the Ballet Theatre.

The ballet dancers from the Sibiu Ballet Theatre left their stage to make a demonstration directly on the streets, where they invited the audience to join them. Professional dancers presented a series of moments from their shows. In the end, both the ballet dancers and the amateurs danced waltz on Johann Strauss music.

April 29 was established as the International Dance Day back in 1982, upon the initiative of the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner of UNESCO in performing arts. They celebrated thus both dance as a form of art and as the founder of modern ballet, Jean Georges Noverre, born on April 29 1727.

AGERPRES