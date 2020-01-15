Sibiu, shortlisted for European Best Destination 2020

Sibiu has been nominated to compete this year for the European best tourist destination 2020, after in 2007 it was the first city in Romania to become a European capital of culture and in 2019 it was Romania's first European gastronomic region, according to an official press statement released on Wednesday.

The nomination of Sibiu was made by organisers of the competition "20 European Best Destinations 2020," EBD, a European association based in Brussels that aims to promote culture and tourism in Europe. Since 2009, EBD has been working with major tourism offices in Europe to reward and highlight the most visited destinations via its website and social networks. In partnership with the participating tourism offices and the EDEN (European Destinations of Excellence Network) Network it promotes a better understanding of the wealth, diversity and quality of European destinations, according to the Sibiu City Hall.Sibiu is being promoted as a unique destination in Europe, an authentic location that offers visitors something to everyone's taste, real and unique experiences, in a beautiful location. Due to the efforts of the local administration, Sibiu is renowned for is quality of life, being one of the most appreciated European cities by both residents and investors, start-ups and companies: its cathedrals, colorful houses, pastel buildings on Nicolae Balcescu Street, but also its many cultural institutions such as the Brukenthal Museum, quality events, unique places such as is the Bridge of Lies, bringing international fame to Sibiu, a city that is currently experiencing an increase in visibility and on social networks, being one of the locations that looks great on Instagram, according to the European Best Destinations Association - choosing Sibiu as nominee, inviting the city to participate in the competition.In the bid submitted, the Sibiu City Hall of Sibiu promotes five fortes of the tourist destination Sibiu: the historical centre with tourist attractions, the museums and churches of Sibiu, the events and tourist activities and the surroundings that make the city even more attractive.The competition runs from January 15 to February 5. The people of Sibiu and those who love the city are invited to vote on http://vote.ebdest.in/. You can vote from an IP address every seven days, therefore you can vote four times during this period, thus increasing the chances of Sibiu.Sibiu will compete against well-known tourist destinations such as Vienna, Athens, Rotterdam, Paris, Rome, Berlin, Madrid, Prague or Reykjavik."By participating in this competition, Sibiu will stand a huge chance of growing in visibility, as the nominees are promoted by organisers in renowned publications in the tourism industry such as Vogue, Forbes, Huffpost, Daily Mail, Trip Adviser, Euro News, Lonely Planet, Independent, El Mundo, China Daily, Rue 89, Figaro Live, Travel + Leisure, Courrier International. I invite all those who love Sibiu to vote and to encourage Sibiu as a European tourist destination," says Sibiu Mayor Astrid Fodor.The destinations promoted by this platform enjoy a number of over 5 million visitors to the website and over 90,000 people who follow the platform's publications on social media.