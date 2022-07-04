 
     
Simona Halep blows past Paula Badosa into Wimbledon quarterfinals

WTA
Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Monday ousted fourth seed Paula Badosa of Spain 6-1, 6-2 in a spectacular display of precision, to move to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament.

16th-seeded Halep (WTA's 18th) scored a rampant victory in just 59 minutes, during which she managed 3 aces, but also made 2 double mistakes, as to her opponent's one ace and a double mistake. The Romanian's first serve percentages were 89% and 68%, respectively, while Badosa put up a sub-par of less than 50 percent. The former world leader also had more direct winners, 17-7, and fewer unforced errors (9, as to 21 by Badosa).

Simona Halep secured a cheque for 310,000 pounds and will play in the quarterfinals American Amanda Anisimova (20, WTA's 20th), who defeated French player Harmony Tan 6-2, 6-3.

