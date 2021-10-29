Simona Halep easily qualifies for semifinals of Transylvania Open tournament

Simona Halep easily qualified for the semifinals of the Transylvania Open tennis tournament (WTA 250), which takes place in BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca and is equipped with prizes worth 235,238 US dollars, after defeating Jaqueline Cristian with 6-1, 6-2, on Friday evening, Agerpres informs.

Halep (30 years old, 18 WTA), finished the duel against her fellow national (23 years old, 105 WTA), dominating the match with authority.

Halep, who achieved her second victory in Cluj-Napoca in front of a Romanian, after 6-1, 6-2 with Gabriela Ruse during the first round, will play in the second to last act against the winner of the match between British Emma Raducanu, US Open champion, and Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

Simona Halep ensured a check worth 10,100 dollars and 110 WTA points, and Jaqueline Cristian received 5,800 dollars and 60 WTA points.