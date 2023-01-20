Six men from Bangladesh and India, banned from entering Romania for five years

Six men from Bangladesh and India, who were in public custody after allegedly attempting to illegally cross the border, were expelled and banned from returning to Romania for the next five years, told Agerpres.

The men, aged between 26 and 40, were removed under escort from Romania's soil, a mission conducted by the immigration police from the Center for Accommodation of Foreigners taken by the Arad Public Custody.

"The persons in question are suspected of attempting to illegally cross the state border. On their name was instituted the measure of taking them into public custody until removal. Thus, upon completion of the procedures, the foreigners were removed from the territory of Romania through the Border Crossing Point of the Cluj-Napoca Airport," the General Inspectorate for Immigration informed on Friday.

Upon leaving the country, the six men were banned from entering Romania for a period of 5 years, in accordance with the provisions of Government's Emergency Ordinance (OUG) No. 194/ 2002 regarding the regime of foreigners in Romania, republished, with the subsequent amendments and additions.