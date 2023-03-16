Six people found at border hiding in lorry driven by Russian nationals

Six people hiding in a lorry driven by a Russian national were found by the Arad border police as they were trying to leave the country illegally, while other people were found walking on foot through fields towards Romania's border with Hungary.

At the Nadlac I Border Crossing Point, a lorry driven by a Russian national was checked, shipping, according to the cargo manifest, waste from Romania to France.

"Based on a risk analysis, the border police carried out a thorough check of the vehicle. Thus, six foreign national were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were picked up for investigation. So far, it has been established that the six people are citizens of Pakistan, between the ages of 25 and 45, who entered Romania legally but intended to get illegally into a Western Europe country," the Arad Border Police reported on Thursday.

Also, in the Nadlac area, some 200 metres from the border line, four people were found walking on foot. After they were intercepted, it was established that they are citizens of Pakistan and India, aged between 21 and 35 years.

All ten people are being criminally investigated.