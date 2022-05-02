Six Ukrainian men ask for asylum in Romania after illegally crossing border

Six other Ukrainian men were discovered by the border policemen after entering Romania illegally, asking for asylum, the spokesman for the County Committee for Emergency Situations Dan Buca reported on Monday.

"The border guards discovered six people who crossed the 'green' border between Ukraine and Romania, in the area of responsibility of the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Sector, the Sarasau Border Police Sector and the Valea Viseaului Border Police Sector. They asked for a form of protection from the Romanian state, for which specific procedures have been initiated, " the representative of the Maramures County Committee for Emergency Situations specified, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, the Maramures firefighters transported 11 people with the special vehicle, accompanied by volunteers, from the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Crossing Point to the CFR Station (National Railway Company Station), from where they left by train to Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest.

At the same time, three other people were transported, accompanied by a gendarme, from the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Crossing Point to the Maramures Regional Centre for Accommodation and Asylum Seekers in Somcuta Mare.

"Currently there are no people accommodated in the camp operated by the Maramures firefighters in Sighetu Marmatiei. Ther are 160 beds provided for accommodation, which can be supplemented depending on the situation," Dan Buca added.

According to the same source, the local police, the gendarmes and the policemen are present in the border area to ensure that people from Ukraine are not exposed to victimization. In support of the Maramures gendarmes, there are also members of the Mobile Gendarmes Group in Brasov deployed at the border.