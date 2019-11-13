 
     
Sixty-seven Ltd. startups set up Jan.-Sept., 2019

AGERPRES
registrul comertului

The number of limited liability startups (SRL-D) established in the first nine months of 2019 was 67, with most of them, namely 11, being registered in Satu-Mare County, according to data with the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC). 

A large number of SRL-D was also established in Bucharest (ten) and in the counties of Maramures (seven), Cluj and Valcea (five each). 

In total, 47,511 SRL-D were set up in Romania, of which 41,772 in operation and 5,739 written off. The largest number of such operational companies is in Bucharest (5,468) and in the counties of Cluj (5,028), Timis (2,315) and Maramures (2,211). 

According to the ONRC data, there are 11,257 applications for SRL-D name reservation.

