Soc-dems wish to continue collaboration with UDMR, proposing it to take over Energy, EU funds ministries(chairman)

Social Democratic party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu said that the Social Democrats want to continue the collaboration with UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) and will propose that the Union's representatives take over the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of European Funds in the future Government.

"It was a discussion to continue the collaboration with UDMR. My colleagues fully agree to continue this collaboration and a proposal has been made which I will present to the meeting that I will have, I believe, today, together with prime minister Nicoale Ciuca and president Kelemen Hunor, that UDMR take over the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of European Funds - two very important ministries. As far as we know, they also have the right people to lead these ministries. (...) It is an approach not necessarily based on ministries, but according to the most suitable people," Ciolacu said after a meeting with PSD leaders at Vila Lac.

Asked if this means that the protocol will no longer be respected, Ciolacu said: "A political agreement is to create a parliamentary majority, not to share certain things. We have a political agreement in which we created a majority. (...) The context of a year and a half ago was one thing, the context now is another, and we try to maximize according to the best people to lead certain ministries."

Marcel Ciolacu mentioned that as far as the new governing programme is concerned, he will continue his approach that "at some point Romania will enter a progressive taxation".

"The European Commission and the World Bank have also drawn our attention, it is about the exceptions we have and which are at this moment, no longer create a fair competitive climate. I maintain the opinion that large companies should pay at least 1 pct of turnover," he concluded.AGERPRES