Social vouchers to be distributed starting with June 13

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
The distribution of social vouchers will start on June 13, Minister of European Investments and Projects Marcel Bolos told a press conference on Monday at Victoria Palace of Government, Agerpres reports.

The minister was asked what information he has on the distribution of social vouchers, given that the representatives of the Romanian Post specified that they haven't received them yet so as to send them to their beneficiaries.

He reiterated that there are four stages in the implementation of the project on social vouchers.

"Stage one - issuing these cards, stage two - distributing them, stage three - charging them. Consider that there are 2,581,000 recipients waiting for these vouchers and having this process specific to the first installment. The obligations that we have assumed, at the deadlines that we have assumed, are being carried out as announced in the program of economic and social measures," minister Bolos also declared.

