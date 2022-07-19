Speaker Ciolacu, meeting with Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Coveney

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, had a meeting with the Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney, who is visiting Bucharest, with whom he discussed, among other topics, about the effects generated by the war in Ukraine.

"I was glad to see during today's discussion with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence of the Republic of Ireland, Mr Simon Coveney, the fact that we share the same ideas regarding the effects generated by the war in Ukraine in matter of food and energy security and we have the same vision regarding this country's reconstruction efforts. We were both in Ukraine, we saw with our own eyes the amplitude of the damages caused by the war and we have a clear image of the unprecedented scale which this operation presumes," Ciolacu wrote, on Facebook.

He added that during discussions he showed that Romania has the qualified human resources and experienced companies which can be quickly mobilized in order to begin major reconstruction projects of the Ukrainian state's infrastructure, specifying that he is convinced that Ireland will support all actions in this sense.

"Extremely important was also the special interest which Mister Coveney showed towards the Republic of Moldova, where he will go following his visit in Bucharest. The Irish Government strongly supports the European perspective for the Republic of Moldova, alongside Ukraine, and the clear desire of increasing Ireland's involvement in EU enlargement files in this part of the continent, I am certain that it will greatly strengthen the collaboration between our states," said Ciolacu.AGERPRES