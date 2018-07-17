Speaker Dragnea, Germany's Roth about EU Council presidency and Justice laws amendments

Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Liviu Dragnea and the State Minister for European Affairs with the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Michael Roth tackled on Tuesday during a meeting our country's priorities during the EU Council presidency alongside amendments to Romanian Justice system.

"The Chamber of Deputies' Speaker mentioned that our vision under the EU is a strong pro-European one, favoring a more profound integration, based on values and fundamental principles of the EU - unity, solidarity, equal treatment and convergence. In this regard, Romania's objectives consider deepening European cohesion, maintaining a secure and stable Europe, but also defining and consolidating the EU's global role," according to a press release sent by the Chamber of Deputies to AGERPRES.According to the quoted source, the German Minister "assessed positively" Romania's objectives during the period of holding the EU Council's presidency, highlighting that these are important and with an impact at both EU level, as well as from the perspective of choices for the European Parliament, and also that of negotiations concerning the new multi-annual financial framework."The two officials agreed that Europe must stay united in order to face the challenges and to maintain its relevance on the economic market, marked by the effects of globalization, and Romania, through the EU Council's presidency, has the capacity to significantly contribute to reaching this desideratum. Among the tackled topics were also the amendments made in the Justice sector, a topic on which the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies reassured that the rule of law and the independence of the Romanian judicial system will be observed," according to the press.