Speaker Ludovic Orban: Investors highly interested in Romania

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban said on Friday in northwestern Cluj-Napoca that investors are highly interested in Romania and that they must be offered favorable conditions for their capital, such as a solid infrastructure.

"Public investment provides the foundation for all private investments. Romania is in a very good moment, drawing high investor interest, and we must be prepared to ensure favorable investment conditions to virtually allow economic growth, an increase in the standard of living," Ludovic Orban told a press conference delivered together with Interior Minister Lucian Bode, Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros, and Liberal MEP and chairman of the National Liberal Party's Cluj branch Daniel Buda.

Orban mentioned on this occasion several major projects that will be financed under the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR).

"At all our meetings we discussed important projects for Cluj, for the local communities. We discussed the metro which is, from my viewpoint, the most spectacular project and you should know that the Cluj City metro project has important financing assigned under the National Resilience and Recovery Plan. We also discussed other important projects that are in for PNRR financing; an extremely important one is the modernization and electrification of the Cluj-Napoca - Episcopia Bihor railway section. (...) Investment is our government's watchword. We want to constantly increase both public and private investments in Romania," said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, reports agerpres.