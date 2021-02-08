Sports Ministry, Health Ministry preparing joint order on resuming spectator attendance at stadiums

On Monday, Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak met Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on a new joint order regulating the conditions for spectators attendance to resume at sporting events.

"A meeting was held today at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health of Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu, Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak, and senior official Cristian Ghita on a new joint order of the two ministries," the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MTS) announced on its official Facebook page.

Discussed at the meeting were the possibility of implementing faster and less expensive procedures for COVID-19 testing of athletes; the need to create a clear framework for the return of spectators to the venues of sporting events, strictly regulated, so that the health of participants is not endangered, as well as the conditions under which spectators could be allowed in person presence in the stands at the EURO 2020 matches; information the latest developments in the COVID-19 vaccination of the athletes making up national and Olympic teams.Since the spring of 2020, sporting events in Romania have taken place without spectators in the due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AGERPRES