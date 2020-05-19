Standing bureaus approves letter from president on army participation in humanitarian assistance missions in Moldova, US

At a joint sitting on Tuesday, Parliament's standing bureaus approved a letter from President Klaus Iohannis informing Parliament that he approved the participation of the Romanian armed forces with people, means and equipment in two humanitarian assistance missions in Moldova and the United States of America.

"Amidst the ongoing pandemic generated by the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the ascending trend of the epidemiological situation caused by the infection with the virus, global measures, as well as firm action have been taken in the field of public health which result has been the limitation and interruption of economic and social activities and the restriction of fundamental rights and freedoms. The pandemic soon became a challenge to the world community," reads the letter.According to the document, in a spirit of solidarity, Romania has considered it necessary to provide support to prevent the spread, facilitate containment and eliminate the effects of the epidemic generated by this virus through the delivery of medicines, equipment and healthcare professionals.President Iohannis informed Parliament that he approved, in accordance with the constitutional provisions and Law No.121/2011 on the participation of the armed forces in missions and operations outside the Romanian state, at the proposal of the prime minister and after consulting with the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT), the participation of the Romanian armed forces with means and equipment in two humanitarian assistance missions in Moldova and the US.The support mission in Moldova entails the establishment at the level of the Dr Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University Hospital of a medical team consisting of up to 12 doctors and nurses who can travel on order, for a period of two weeks in support of medical activities in a hospital in Chisinau; support for the evacuation of Moldovan soldiers infected with COVID-19 from war zones in the Balkans and Mali; the provision of a C 27 Spartan aircraft for three flights for the transport of medical supplies, at the request of the authorities of Moldova from EU countries or Turkey to Chisinau, within 20 hours of flight; providing a decontamination group for personnel, equipment and land, upon request.The support mission in the US consists of a medical team made up of up to 12 doctors and nurses, who will travel on order, for a period of up to 30 days, in support of medical activities to a hospital in the US.