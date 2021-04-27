State-aid scheme for independent cultural entities awaiting european commission's approval

Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan announced on Tuesday that the city has taken another step toward providing three million lei in aid to independent cultural entities, pending the approval of the scheme by the European Commission, which could come in less than a month.

"Unfortunately, the procedure is very difficult. We first had to go through the Competition Council, a step we took. We took today the first step from the European Commission - and we have the information - and the last step follows - the approval of the state-aid scheme by the European Commission, which I believe will happen in less than a month," Dan told a meeting of the Bucharest General Council.

The COVID-19 pandemic has "severely" affected the entire cultural activity, especially that of independent artists, organised in various forms of operation, according to an opportunity analysis of the state-aid scheme for funding the programme "We support the independent cultural sector in Bucharest," which was presented to the Bucharest General Council (CGMB). In the field of visual arts, music, filmmaking, drama, dance, a partial or total cessation of activity amidst the pandemic automatically determined a decrease in the number of artistic productions.Programme funding will be secured from the budget of Bucharest City, the outlays for the Culture, Education, and Tourism Directorate with the Bucharest City Hall. The total estimated value of the state-aid scheme budget is three million lei.Funds will come in the form of one-time grant. Annuity is capped at 75,000 lei / beneficiary, an amount that can represent 100% of the value of the eligible expenses related to the state-aid scheme.State-aid can be granted from the date of entry into force of the scheme until 31 December 2021. Payments are due this year.