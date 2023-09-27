Stock exchange opens amid mixed trends

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session amid mixed trends, but the main indices were down, while turnover stood at 26.12 million lei (5.25 million euros), 45 minutes after the start of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 1.21%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, recorded a decline of 1.14%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks went down 1.05%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, was down 0.47%.

The SIF's BET-FI index slipped 0.43% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, dropped 1.49%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies from the AeRO market, was up 0.09%.

According to BVB data, the highest increases in share value were recorded by Romcab (+2.55%), BET Patria Tradeville ETF (+1.44%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (+1.33%).

On the other hand, OMV Petrom (-5.36%), Dafora (-3.85%) and Altur (-3.57%) shares were down.