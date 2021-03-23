Stores, required to display lowest price in last 30 days before offer

Stores will be required by law to show the lowest price discounts in the last 30 days before the offer, according to a draft Decision proposed by the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), with the aim of providing customers with a weapon against the misleading offers, and launched in public consultation.

According to an ANPC release submitted to AGERPRES on Monday, this regulation proposed by the institution is due to enter into force on 28 November 2021 and is expected to apply effectively from 28 May 2022.

Thus, the bill introduces a new article in HG no. 947/2000 on how to indicate the prices of products offered to consumers for sale on consumer information relating to price reductions. According to ANPC, any price reduction notification must clearly indicate the price previously applied by the trader (previous price).

"The previous price represents the lowest price charged by the trader during the last 30 days before the date of application of the price reduction, so that the consumer can clearly identify the reduction," mentions the release.

The government draft provides for the introduction into law of the following article: "Any notice of price reduction indicates the previous price applied by the trader for a specified period, before the price reduction is applied. The previous price represents the lowest price charged by the trader during the last 30 days before the date of application of the price reduction. In the case of goods likely to deteriorate or spoil rapidly (in particular food), the previous price represents the lowest price charged by the trader during the last 10 days before the date of application of the price reduction. If the product has been present on the market for less than 30 days, the previous price represents the lowest price charged by the trader since the date of placing the product on the market, before the date of application of the price reduction. If the price reduction is gradually increased during the last 30 days, the previous price shall be considered the price without a reduction before the first application of the price reduction."

ANPC has in decision-making transparency the draft Law on better compliance with the legal provisions on consumer protection and modernization of these rules, as well as the decision on how to indicate the prices of products offered to consumers for sale.