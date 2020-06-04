Suceava County, Bucharest City topping Romania's COVID-19 case count

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest City further report Romania's first and second-highest numbers of coronavirus infection cases: 3,552 and 2,145, respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

Romania has a total of 19,669 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.

The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:

* Alba - 395 cases

* Arad - 698

* Arges - 272

* Bacau - 513

* Bihor - 632

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 356

* Botosani - 796

* Brasov - 794

* Braila - 42

* Buzau - 202

* Caras-Severin - 112

* Calarasi - 99

* Cluj - 575

* Constanta - 284

* Covasna - 230

* Dambovita - 299

* Dolj - 235

* Galati - 620

* Giurgiu - 226

* Gorj - 151

* Harghita - 160

* Hunedoara - 635

* Ialomita - 387

* Iasi - 600

* Ilfov - 543

* Maramures - 101

* Mehedinti - 115

* Mures - 683

* Neamt - 893

* Olt - 96

* Prahova - 117

* Satu Mare - 62

* Salaj - 98

* Sibiu - 509

* Suceava - 3,552

* Teleorman - 146

* Timis - 508

* Tulcea - 153

* Vaslui - 164

* Valcea - 33

* Vrancea - 642

* Bucharest - 2,145.