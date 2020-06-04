Suceava County, Bucharest City topping Romania's COVID-19 case count

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest City further report Romania's first and second-highest numbers of coronavirus infection cases: 3,552 and 2,145, respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.
Romania has a total of 19,669 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.
The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:
* Alba - 395 cases
* Arad - 698
* Arges - 272
* Bacau - 513
* Bihor - 632
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 356
* Botosani - 796
* Brasov - 794
* Braila - 42
* Buzau - 202
* Caras-Severin - 112
* Calarasi - 99
* Cluj - 575
* Constanta - 284
* Covasna - 230
* Dambovita - 299
* Dolj - 235
* Galati - 620
* Giurgiu - 226
* Gorj - 151
* Harghita - 160
* Hunedoara - 635
* Ialomita - 387
* Iasi - 600
* Ilfov - 543
* Maramures - 101
* Mehedinti - 115
* Mures - 683
* Neamt - 893
* Olt - 96
* Prahova - 117
* Satu Mare - 62
* Salaj - 98
* Sibiu - 509
* Suceava - 3,552
* Teleorman - 146
* Timis - 508
* Tulcea - 153
* Vaslui - 164
* Valcea - 33
* Vrancea - 642
* Bucharest - 2,145.