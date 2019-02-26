 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tecau-Rojer duo advances to Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-finals

Horia Tecău Jean-Julien Rojer

Romanian-Dutch pairing Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer on Tuesday advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event at the 2,736,845-USD Dubai Tennis Championships ATP tennis tournament in the United Arab Emirates, after defeating Jurgen Melzer (Austria)/Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia) 6-3 6-4.

Tecau and Rojer prevailed in 64 minutes, scoring nine aces. First serve percentage was remarkable for the winners, 85pct to Melzer/Zimonjic's 63pct.

The Romanian-Dutch double the Dubai doubles title winners of the past two editions won 22,370 US dollars 90 ATP doubles points. Their next opponents are the Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) / Matthew Ebden (Australia) duo.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.