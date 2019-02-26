Tecau-Rojer duo advances to Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-finals

Romanian-Dutch pairing Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer on Tuesday advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event at the 2,736,845-USD Dubai Tennis Championships ATP tennis tournament in the United Arab Emirates, after defeating Jurgen Melzer (Austria)/Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia) 6-3 6-4.

Tecau and Rojer prevailed in 64 minutes, scoring nine aces. First serve percentage was remarkable for the winners, 85pct to Melzer/Zimonjic's 63pct.

The Romanian-Dutch double the Dubai doubles title winners of the past two editions won 22,370 US dollars 90 ATP doubles points. Their next opponents are the Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) / Matthew Ebden (Australia) duo.