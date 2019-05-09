Telekom Romania posts decreasing revenues to 216.6 mln euro in Q1

The consolidated revenues of Telekom Romania Group decreased by 4.4pct in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period in 2018, to 216.6 million euro, according to the company's financial data, published on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased by 20.8pct to 26.2 million euro over the reference period.Telekom Romania's fixed service revenues dropped 12.2pct to 57.8 million euro, and voice users reached 2.1 million at the end of the first quarter of this year, up 2pct from Q1 2018.In the segment of television service customers, there was a 3.7pct drop in the portfolio to 1.41 million, while Internet TV (IPTV) recorded an 8.1pct increase in the number of customers, in the reference period.On 31 March, 2019, Telekom Romania Mobile's total customer base was 4.65 million, down 0.8pct from the same period last year, mainly due to the removal of inactive SIMs. Of the total customer base, over one third (34pct) were postpaid. At the same time, the total number of business customers increased in Q1 2019 by 5.7pct compared to Q1 2018.According to the cited source, revenues from mobile services decreased by 6.6pct to 76.2 million euro in the first three months of the current year.Telekom Romania has been present on the Romanian market since 2014, following the joint rebranding of Romtelecom and Cosmote Romania. Telekom belongs to Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunication companies.