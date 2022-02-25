 
     
Tennis: Andreea Mitu wins ITF doubles title at Macon (France)

The pair made up of Romanian tennis player Andreea Mitu and the Swiss Xenia Knoll won the title in the doubles event of the ITF tournament in Macon (France), with total prizes of 25,000 dollars, on Friday, after 6-1, 6-1 in the final versus the British Emily Appleton / Ali Collins.

The main seeds won in 51 minutes, Agerpres.ro informs.

Andreea Mitu (the 699th in the WTA) also played in singles, but after clear victories in the qualifiers, she was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Elsa Jacquemot (France), in the first round.

