Tennis: Bianca Andreescu, Ashleigh Barty qualify for the final tournament in Miami (WTA)

The final of the Miami Women's Tennis Tournament (WTA 1000), with total prizes of 3,260,190 US dollars, will be played between Australian Ashleigh Barty, world number one and trophy holder, and Canadian player of Romanian origin Bianca Andreescu.

In the semifinals Barty (24 years old) defeated Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, world number five, 6-3, 6-3.

In the other semifinal, Bianca Andreescu, world number 9, defeated Greek Maria Sakkari (WTA's 25), 7-6 (7), 3-6, 7-6 (4), after two hours and 42 minutes of playing.

Andreescu, champion at the US Open in 2019, after a white 2020 year, due to injuries and the coronavirus pandemic, timidly returned to competition in February, when she stopped in the second round at the Australian Open.

AGERPRES.