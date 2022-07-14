 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Irina Bara and Andreea Priscariu qualify for round of 16 of ITF tournament in Rome

www.bihon.ro
Irina Bara

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Andreea Priscariu have qualified for the round of 16 in the ITF tournament in Rome, on Wednesday, competition equipped with prizes worth 60,000 dollars.

Bara (27 years, World No. 120), second favorite, defeated Italian Nuria Brancaccio (22 years, 456 WTA) in the first round 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, after approximately 2 hours of game time (2h 02m)

Irina's next opponent will be Russian player Diana Snaider (18 years old, World No. 311). Bara defeated Snaider this year during the first qualifying tournament in Sankt Petersburg, 6-4, 6-2.

Priscariu (22 years, World No. 360), who arrived from the qualifiers, dominated another Italian player, Martina Di Giuseppe (31 years, World No. 324) 6-4, 7-6 (4) in one hour and 31 minutes.

Andreea Priscariu will face off against Australian Olivia Gadecki (20 years, World No. 160).

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.