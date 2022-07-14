Tennis: Irina Bara and Andreea Priscariu qualify for round of 16 of ITF tournament in Rome

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Andreea Priscariu have qualified for the round of 16 in the ITF tournament in Rome, on Wednesday, competition equipped with prizes worth 60,000 dollars.

Bara (27 years, World No. 120), second favorite, defeated Italian Nuria Brancaccio (22 years, 456 WTA) in the first round 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, after approximately 2 hours of game time (2h 02m)Irina's next opponent will be Russian player Diana Snaider (18 years old, World No. 311). Bara defeated Snaider this year during the first qualifying tournament in Sankt Petersburg, 6-4, 6-2.Priscariu (22 years, World No. 360), who arrived from the qualifiers, dominated another Italian player, Martina Di Giuseppe (31 years, World No. 324) 6-4, 7-6 (4) in one hour and 31 minutes.Andreea Priscariu will face off against Australian Olivia Gadecki (20 years, World No. 160).