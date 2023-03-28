Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for the quarterfinals of the doubles event in Miami

Romanian-Ukrainian pair Irina Begu/Anhelina Kalinina qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Miami, which has a total prize pool of 8.8 million US dollars, on Monday, after defeating Chinese pair Yifan Xu/Zhaoxuan Yang, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2.

Begu and her partner won against the 5th seeded in one hour and 38 minutes of playing.

The Chinese pair led in the first set 4-1, but Begu and Kalinina won four games in a row, saved a set point at 5-6, and then three more in the tiebreak, winning 8-6 after five consecutive points. The second act was dominated by Begu and Kalinina, who won it 6-2, told Agerpres.

Begu and Kalinina, entering the draw as alternates, won a cheque worth 62,630 US dollars and 215 WTA points in doubles, for reaching this far in the event. In the quarterfinals, Begu and Kalinina will face the couple Bernarda Pera (USA)/Magda Linette (Poland).