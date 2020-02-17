 
     
Tennis: Irina Begu wins ITF tournament in Cairo

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Irina Begu Fed Cup

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu on Sunday won the ITF tournament in Cairo (Egypt), equipped with total prizes worth 100,000 US dollars, after defeating Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Begu (29 aged, WTA's 118), seed no. 3, obtained the victory after two hours and 23 minutes, against Lesia Tsurenko (30, WTA's 129), seed no. 4.

Tsurenko defeated Begu three times, in 2011, 6-3, 6-4, in the quarterfinals of the Acapulco tournament, in 2014, in the round of sixteen of the Tashkent tournament, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3), and in 2016, in the first round of the US Open tournament, 6-0, 6-4, and Irina defeated Tsurenko once, at Wimbledon, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

AGERPRES

