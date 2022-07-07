Tennis: Simona Halep misses qualifier during Wimbledon final

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep missed the qualifier during the Wimbledon Grand Slam final, after losing against Kazakh Elena Ribakina, with 6-3, 6-3, on Thursday, during the second to last act of the All England Club.

Halep (30 years old, 18 WTA), seeded 16, was defeated after an hour and 17 minutes.

Champion in London in 2019, Simona Halep, who in 2021 did not participate in the Wimbledon event, because of an injury (the 2020 edition was canceled) has thus ended a series of 12 consecutive Grand Slams victories.

Simona Halep remains with a cheque worth 535,000 GBP.

AGERPRES