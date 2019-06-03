THE CHASE IN PNL begins: Ludovic Orban, hunter and hunted (sources)

Only a week has passed since PNL (National Liberal Party, EPP) won the European Parliament elections, and the party has already started a real game of thrones. Ludovic Orban is challenged, especially for events last week, while trying to annihilate his main opponents.

According to sources from PNL, the discontent from recent months within the party have not been diminished by the outcome of the EP elections. Only once it became clear that PNL cannot quickly take over the power did Orban's opponents gain new strength. The Liberal leader is accused of not being able to negotiate with the other opposition leaders.

"Ludovic holds us back. He appears to be our main problem. Even though we supposedly won the elections. Nobody - from Ponta to Basescu, Ciolos or Barna - wants to sit at the same table with us," said one of the leaders of the PNL, for STIRIPESURSE.RO."

"We created a perception of impotence when, instead of organizing negotiations (...) and winning the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies, we became the laughing stock of the world," said another unhappy leader of Orban.

They also complain about Orban's also statement on IT staff taxation on Saturday, which triggered a real political storm, with attacks from other parties and delimitations in their own party.

Neither does Ludovic Orban sit idle. In an attempt to prevent the formation of a tough core opposed to him in the party, he tried to isolate some well-known and popular leaders by sending them to Brussels, sources from the party explain.

Meanwhile, in the PNL Executive Bureau meeting, the mobilization for the next weeks, for the no confidence motion where attendance is compulsory, is under way. Orban also tried a force move, asking for a mandate to make proposals for the head of PNL Bucharest and its district branches, as well as for a reconstruction plan for the Bucharest organization.