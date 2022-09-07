 
     
The energy ordinance regarding capping and protection has a deadline

ELECTRICITATE

The energy ordinance that will extend the capping and population protection scheme until next summer has a deadline for opinions and reports in the specialized commissions until the end of the month, after which it will enter the debate of the Senate, the first chamber referred.

Interim President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu: We will be very attentive to all the messages coming from specialists, from the public, from consumers during this period and within the commissions we will discuss all these proposals and signals coming from the market. No one is afraid to improve any ordinance text in the Parliament. If necessary, we will certainly improve, but we are open to helping the institutions that, by mistake, were probably not caught in the text of the ordinance.

Alina Gorghiu also stated that in a month the leadership of the National Energy Regulatory Authority will be changed, after a mandate that she assessed as a catastrophic one, according to romania-actualitati.ro.

