There is no data confirming existence of any Romanians who would support terrorist organisations in Turkey

There is no data confirming the existence of a Romanian citizen among the people detained or arrested on charges of supporting or belonging to a terrorist organisation in Turkey, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs.

The MAE clarification comes after some "pieces of information surfaced the mass media regarding a possible repatriation from Turkey of a Romanian citizen, who is allegedly a member of the Islamic State jihadist group."According to the quoted source, following the demarches carried out by Romania's Embassy in Ankara with the relevant authorities, in order to obtain additional information regarding a possible repatriation of a Romanian citizen, "the Turkish authorities conveyed that there are no data which would confirm the existence of a Romanian citizen among the people detained or arrested on charges of supporting or belonging to a terrorist organisation."Furthermore, "the Turkish authorities reiterated the procedure which is enforced in these cases, namely the notification of the diplomatic mission of the state where the respective person would be sent back," the MAE informed.The Foreign Affairs Ministry also mentions that "at this moment, such ongoing procedure directed toward a Romanian citizen doesn't exist."