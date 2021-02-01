This January's motor vehicle registrations at 7,600-plus

Romania's motor vehicle registrations this January stood at 7,625, by 46.8 percent higher YoY, informs the Association of Automotive Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), citing data provided by the Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Department.

Of the total number of vehicles, 6,004 were new cars, 51.9 percent lower than the 12,489 units registered in January last year.

The Dacia brand tops the ranking in the category of new cars registered this January, with 914 units, followed by Ford (763 units), Toyota (711), Hyundai (661) and Skoda (468).

At 32,366 units, used car registrations were 6.9 percent less than in the year-ago period.

Registrations of new commercial vehicles (LCVs, HCVs, minibuses, buses and special vehicles) were 12.4 percent down YoY, standing at 1,621 units.

As many as 242 units were registered in the reporting period on the motorcycles segment (motorbikes, mopeds, ATVs), up 10 percent YoY.