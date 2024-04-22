"Three Miles to the End of the World", directed by Emanuel Parvu, selected in Cannes' official competition

The film "Three Miles to the End of the World", directed by Emanuel Parvu, was selected in the Official Competition of the 77th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival which will take place between May 14 and 25, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Adi is a 17-year-old teenager from a village in the Danube Delta, who, through the efforts of his parents, is studying in Tulcea. Returning home during the summer vacation, Adi enjoys the time with his family and his best friend, Ilinca. When the family is violently confronted with a truth they can neither understand nor accept, the unconditional love that Adi should receive from his parents suddenly disappears, and Adi is left with only one solution, reads the presentation of the film.

"The official competition at Cannes is something that, as a director, you probably dream of all your life, the place where you want your films to be seen, where you want to be. There are so many 'paths' that, at any given moment, you can take - from the idea of the film to the script, from the actual filming, from the acting to the editing, so you don't even know where it came from. A big thank you to everyone involved, we made a wonderful team and here is our first (big) recognition", said Emanuel Parvu, quoted in the press release.

The film produced by Miruna Berescu, through the FAMart production company, has Bogdan Dumitrache, Laura Vasiliu, Ciprian Chiujdea (making his feature film debut), Ingrid Micu-Berescu, Valeriu Andriuta in the leading roles. The cast also includes the actors Adrian Titieni, Richard Bovnoczki, Alina Berzunteanu, Vlad Brumaru and Radu Gabriel.