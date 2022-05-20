Three-month interbank offered rate keeps climbing, hits 5.62 ppa

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, climbed on Friday to 5.71 ppa from 5.62 ppa on the day before, the National Bank of Romania informed.

A similar level of the index was recorded on March 4, 2013. Early in 2020 the three-month ROBOR was 3.02 ppa.

The 6-month index that is used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans hit 5.95 ppa, up from 5.87 ppa on Thursday, and the 12-month ROBOR also picked up to 6.11 ppa from 6.05 ppa on the day before. AGERPRES