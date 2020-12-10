Three Romanian citizens, repatriated from Syria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed on Thursday that the specific procedures regarding the return to the country from Syria, through Turkey, of a family of three Romanian citizens and a Syrian citizen have been completed.

The steps were taken through the Romanian embassies in Damascus and Beirut and the International Organization for Migration, under the coordination of the Central Body of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with the approval of the Romanian competent authorities, shows an MAE release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the Romanian Embassy in Damascus issued travel documents and fulfilled the procedures for leaving Syria for all repatriated persons, constantly maintaining contact with them.

At the same time, the MAE, through the Romanian Embassy in Beirut, undertook steps with the Lebanese authorities to facilitate road transit through Lebanon in order to continue the air travel, through Turkey, to Romania.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that repatriation is part of the constant efforts of consular assistance and protection provided to Romanian citizens in special situations, through diplomatic missions and consular offices in states with a high security risk.

Since the start of evacuation operations from the Syrian Arab Republic in 2011, through the direct intervention of the Romanian Embassy in Damascus, other diplomatic missions and under the coordination of the MAE Crisis Cell, 793 Romanian citizens and their family members have returned to the country.

Currently, the Romanian Embassy in Damascus provides consular assistance and protection, including to citizens of Australia, Canada, France, the Republic of Moldova and Portugal who are on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as to citizens of other states, based on specific requests.