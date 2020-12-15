Timisoara - 31 years since December 1989 Revolution' takes place under 'Dignity, Democracy, Determination' motto

The municipality and the revolutionary associations in Timisoara will mark, between December 16 and 22, the event of December 1989 through a series of manifestations gathered in the program "Timisoara - 31 years since the Revolution of December 1989" , under the motto "Dignity, Democracy, Determination", in a format with restricted public participation.

The festive meeting of the Timisoara Local Council, which opens, on Wednesday, the series of events, will be dedicated to the commemoration of the martyred heroes from Timisoara (Capitol Hall of the Banatul Philharmonic, without public access), followed by the opening of the art exhibition "Remember 89: Moments, People, Deeds - 31 years since the onset of the Romanian Revolution in December 1989 in Timisoara" and the launch of the book "1989 explained", by author Adrian Kali (both events take place at the Bastion Multifunctional Center, without public access). At 18:00 hrs, in Victoriei Square, the "Candles of Immortality" will be lit, in a moment of silence. From 23:45 the liturgy will be officiated at the Church of the Martyrs, according to a press release of the mayor's office, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Thursday is Mourning Day in Timisoara. At 10:00 hrs, in the Metropolitan Cathedral, the memorial service of the martyred heroes will be performed, followed by the laying of wreaths at the Monument of the Crucifixion in front of the holy place, but also at the Heroes 'Cemetery, where a memorial service and a requiem for revolutionary martyrs are scheduled.

On Friday, from 18:00 hrs, on the steps of the Metropolitan Cathedral, candles will be lit in memory of those who fell in the revolution.

On Sunday, December 20, at 12:00 hrs, the sounds of the siren will be heard, to mark Timisoara acquiring the status of a city free of communism. At 15:00 hrs the exhibition "31 years since the Romanian Revolution" (Theresia Bastion, without public access) will be opened, and at 17:00 hrs the blog "The Revolution of Timisoara - 30 years on" and the published books "Timisoara - 30 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989"(the second edition was revised and supplemented, the coordinators being Marcel Tolcea and Valer Bercia)," The introduction in history textbooks of chapter dealing with the Romanian Revolution in its complexity "( Timisoara Company, coordinator Valer Bercia and Catalin Regea) will be launched.

On Monday, at 13:00, the exhibition-symposium in memory of the heroes of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 - book-album "The meeting with the angel" (Theresia Bastion) is scheduled.

On Tuesday, the last day of the manifestations, there will be a commemoration of the martyred heroes of the Romanian Revolution in all churches in the Diocese of Timisoara, a December 15-22 remember, the kindling of the spark of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, which began in Timisoara, the reconstruction of events during Revolution, in leaflets distributed through InfoCenter.

The organizers of the events are the National Foundation of the Revolution of December 1989 "ALTAR - 1989", the Association "December 17 of the Wounded and Grieving Families in the Revolution of December 1989", the "Memorial of the Revolution 16-22 December 1989" Association, "The Romanian Democratic Front", the Revolutionary Association "Brotherhood, Equality, Collaboration, Cooperation", "Victoria" Association of the Fighters in the Revolution in Timisoara, the Revolution Forum of December 1989, the "Revolution 1989 Timisoara" Association, the Association for Recognition of the Merit of the Revolutionaries, the "December 16 1989" Association, the Association of Fighters in the Anti-communist Revolution December 16-22 December 1989, in collaboration with the Events Organization Office of the House of Culture in Timisoara. The sponsor of the events is Timisoara City Hall.