Timisoara to host Central European Film Festival between 28 August and 1 September

The Central European Film Festival in Timisoara (CEFFTM) returns between 28 August and 1 Septembrie with movies, film concerts and debates on the rEvolutions topic, in several public and cultural spaces in Timisoara, thus marking 30 years since the Revolution of December 1989.

Furthermore, the EuroFest Association, which is the organiser of the event, is promoting the 2021 European Capital of Culture through the events to be unfolding in the Union Square, Aula Magna of the West Timisoara University, Capitol Summer Garden (Capitol Hall, in case of bad weather), House of Arts, Carturesti Mercy Bookstore, Sfantul Gheorghe Square in Timisoara.

The year 1989 means shattered walls, broken barriers, a new way of seeing things, openness toward democracy and capitalism while communism reaches the twilight. 30 years after the 1989 Revolution and since the fall of the Iron Curtain, the Central European Film Festival Timisoara 2019 has decided to bring rEvolutions to the forefront with everything they represent socially, politically and emotionally through several events connected to the film, a release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs.

This year's sections are Competition, Panorama, No/Kidding!, Student Films and Revolutions in documentaries, completed by two special screenings, namely a movie from Singapore and another one about the Klezmer culture.

The opening of the Central European Film Festival will take place in the Union Square and will belong to the band performing the film concert. The band Luna Amara will perform the songs associated with sequences from "Hirtia va fi albastra" ("The paper will be blue") by Radu Muntean and "Timisoara December 1989," by Ovidiu Bose Pastina.

In the Competition section, several productions will be competing ("I do not care if we go down in history as barbarians," "Donbass," "The Announcement" and others). The Panorama section will include both Romanian movies and co-productions such as "Hirtia va fi albastra," "God Exists, Her Name is Petrunja," "L'Homme fidele."

The winner of the competition will be decided by the jury made up of Laurentiu Damian (director and screenwriter), Ioana Flora (actress), Dana Duma (film critic), Adrian Titieni (actor) and Irina Margareta Nistor (film critic and CEFFTM ambassador).

The "Radu Gabrea" award will be given within the Student Films section. Those to decide who will be the winner are Sanda Visan (TV producer and film critic), Marian Sorin Radulescu (writer and film critic) and Melania Oproiu (film editor).

The documentaries about revolutions are those screened throughout teh year within the x-tensions programme carried out with the TM 2021 Association.

The entrance to the screenings is free of charge.

The Central European Film Festival Timisoara is organised by the EuroFest Association and funded by Timisoara City Hall, the National Cinematography Center (CNC), the Culture Ministry, the Romanian Filmmakers Association (UCIN).