Tomac: Censure motion - suicidal move proposed by PSD

PMP
Eugen Tomac

People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac said in Bistrita on Friday that his party would decide on Sunday what to do on the day of voting on the censure motion, whether it would participate in the voting or not, and said the initiative is "a suicidal move proposed by PSD [Social Democratic Party]" in the current health, economic and social context.

"I do not see the point of this censure motion. (...) My political message is as clear as can be: you will not see the PMP next to the PSD," Tomac said.

In the opinion of the PMP leader, the tabling of this censure motion under the conditions of a political crisis overlapping a health one and an economic crisis indicates irresponsibility, given that in a few months the parliamentary elections will take place "and following this election we will know exactly who is capable and has a mandate from the citizens to form a new Executive".

